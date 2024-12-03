First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,505 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.61% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 407,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 85,999 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 614.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 178,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 153,452 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 156,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 25,069 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 97,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 11,245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FICS opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $153.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $31.88 and a one year high of $37.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1032 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

