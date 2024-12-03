Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 19.6% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 118,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2,003.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 5.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $88,336.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,372.64. This represents a 10.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVTR. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.57.

Avantor Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71.

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

