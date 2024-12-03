Bridgewater Associates LP Has $638,000 Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,723 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 6.0 %

AMN stock opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.13. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $80.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $687.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMN Healthcare Services

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $90,810.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,595. The trade was a 6.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.