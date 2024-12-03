Freedom Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,447 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,609,058 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,294,752,000 after buying an additional 5,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793,944 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,823,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,066,000 after purchasing an additional 318,715 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,115,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $252,248,000 after acquiring an additional 312,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,639,886 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $122,917,000 after purchasing an additional 84,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.02.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

