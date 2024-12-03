Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,040 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 709.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $65,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,811,480.90. This trade represents a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $351,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,250 shares in the company, valued at $15,345,000. This represents a 2.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,951 shares of company stock worth $6,197,710 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

EXPE opened at $185.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $190.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.34. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPE. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Expedia Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

