Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $74.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.40 and its 200 day moving average is $69.13. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $61.25 and a 52 week high of $75.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

