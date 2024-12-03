Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $770,000 Investment in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 20.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,031,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,314 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 57.7% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 876,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,782,000 after purchasing an additional 320,520 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at $4,556,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,557,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,652,000 after acquiring an additional 127,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,300,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,023,000 after acquiring an additional 118,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.69.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

