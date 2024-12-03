Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 16,388 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 84.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,388 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 18,472.5% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,052,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,019 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,000,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,114,000 after buying an additional 472,040 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 719,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,955,000 after buying an additional 464,337 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,819,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3,839.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 416,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,417,000 after acquiring an additional 405,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 57.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allstate from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Allstate from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.19.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $204.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.02 and its 200 day moving average is $179.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $134.17 and a 12 month high of $209.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

