Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 23,614 Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) by 122.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,614 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.07% of Trinity Capital worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Capital by 1,736,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 17,361 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Capital

In other news, Director Ronald E. Estes bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $27,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,111.24. This represents a 8.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Steven Brown purchased 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $101,255.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 964,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,919,100.48. The trade was a 0.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 29,702 shares of company stock worth $392,696. Insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Monday.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

Shares of TRIN opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.55. Trinity Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $15.44.

Trinity Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.13%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is currently 119.30%.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

