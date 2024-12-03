Fmr LLC Acquires 35,935 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,138,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,935 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $200,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 902.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 182.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $19.49 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of -63.95, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

