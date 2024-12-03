D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $753,000 Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,904 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TD. Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.5 %

TD opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

