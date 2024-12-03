D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 465 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 471,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,538,000 after acquiring an additional 21,129 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 45,062 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 33.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 102,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 25,821 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $8,951,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 178,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

