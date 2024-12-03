GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in GATX were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in GATX in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in GATX during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 20.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Price Performance

GATX opened at $164.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.95. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $110.94 and a 1 year high of $167.25.

GATX Dividend Announcement

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $405.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.65 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. GATX’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GATX shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GATX

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other GATX news, major shareholder Farm Mutual Automobile I. State bought 8,984 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,711.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,312,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,688,093.10. The trade was a 0.27 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.