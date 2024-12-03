D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 84,984 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 80.9% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,511,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,031,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $84.80 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $64.31 and a 1 year high of $88.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.95 and its 200 day moving average is $81.38. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

