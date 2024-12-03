Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $550,000 in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. CWM LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Shares of JBT opened at $125.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.02. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $82.64 and a 1-year high of $127.31.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

