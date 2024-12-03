Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Patria Investments by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 58,443 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Patria Investments by 42.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 976,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 289,830 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Patria Investments by 1.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,401,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Patria Investments from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Patria Investments Stock Performance

Patria Investments stock opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $716.04 million, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00. Patria Investments Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.55 million. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 34.00% and a net margin of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Patria Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is presently 139.53%.

Patria Investments Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

