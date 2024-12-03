26,882 Shares in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of ZTO opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of -0.13.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

