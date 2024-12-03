iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stock Holdings Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.87% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $187,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 73.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $150.01 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $113.94 and a 1-year high of $152.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.66.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
