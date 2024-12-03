D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,560 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Invesco by 22.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,084,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,069 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Invesco by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,221,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,269,000 after purchasing an additional 654,960 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 1,207.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 481,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 444,470 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 19.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,364,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,274,000 after buying an additional 377,786 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at about $4,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.59. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Invesco’s payout ratio is -89.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IVZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Invesco from $17.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

