D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $828,000 Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 3,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.0% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 21,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IFF. Barclays boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Vertical Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IFF stock opened at $91.27 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.94 and a 1 year high of $106.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $458,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,086.50. This trade represents a 60.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

