D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $609,000 Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GT. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 411.6% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 192,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 154,812 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 196,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,532,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,267,000 after buying an additional 252,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GT shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

