Brokerages Set Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Price Target at $16.75

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OCSL. JMP Securities cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after purchasing an additional 137,508 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,531,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,790 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,407,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,958,000 after acquiring an additional 672,561 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 583,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40,641 shares during the period. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.0% in the second quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 567,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after buying an additional 78,404 shares during the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCSL opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average of $17.31. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.36%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 305.56%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

