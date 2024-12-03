Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 879,600 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the October 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 278,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. D. Boral Capital started coverage on Context Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Context Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.
View Our Latest Report on Context Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Context Therapeutics
Context Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CNTX opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07. Context Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $2.75.
Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). On average, analysts anticipate that Context Therapeutics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Context Therapeutics
Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.
See Also
