Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 879,600 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the October 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 278,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. D. Boral Capital started coverage on Context Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Context Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Context Therapeutics by 21.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Context Therapeutics by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Context Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC increased its position in Context Therapeutics by 159.8% during the second quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 1,886,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 1,160,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Context Therapeutics by 392.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 1,290,323 shares during the period. 14.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTX opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07. Context Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $2.75.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). On average, analysts anticipate that Context Therapeutics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

