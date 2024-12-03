Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Short Interest Update

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the October 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 675,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Several equities research analysts have commented on BAK shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Braskem from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.
Shares of BAK stock opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. Braskem has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50.
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
