Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Short Interest Update

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the October 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 675,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAK shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Braskem from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem

Braskem Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the first quarter valued at about $627,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Braskem by 872.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 268,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 240,744 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Braskem by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Braskem by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC increased its position in Braskem by 69.5% during the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 1,597,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after buying an additional 654,806 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BAK stock opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. Braskem has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

