Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $172,000 Stock Position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) by 261.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,273 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Nextdoor were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nextdoor by 18.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,196,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,694 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 50.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 11,424 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 12.8% in the second quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 681,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 77,441 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nextdoor by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 532,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 31,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Nextdoor Price Performance

Shares of KIND stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $940.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nextdoor

Insider Transactions at Nextdoor

In other news, General Counsel Sophia Schwartz sold 17,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $45,224.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 304,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,038.28. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 46.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nextdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.