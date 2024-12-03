Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 99,382 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,382 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,233,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,816 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 93.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,052,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,632 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Genworth Financial by 3,395.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,780,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,167 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 51.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,778,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after acquiring an additional 944,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 25,015,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,355,000 after purchasing an additional 901,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of GNW stock opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $7.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

