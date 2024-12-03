Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eastman Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.86.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $104.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.75. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $80.71 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $321,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,430. This trade represents a 19.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie A. Mcalindon sold 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $471,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,013.52. This trade represents a 50.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,021 shares of company stock worth $1,895,948. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,285,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,820,000 after purchasing an additional 70,692 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,219,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,233,000 after buying an additional 282,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,784,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,628,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,734,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,093,000 after buying an additional 83,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,280,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,435,000 after acquiring an additional 198,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

