Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,761 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $10,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 77.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

