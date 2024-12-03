Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,165 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.21% of QuidelOrtho worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 229,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 33,588 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 316.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 21,968 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho during the second quarter valued at $4,669,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,728,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after buying an additional 372,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 99,755 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QuidelOrtho

In other QuidelOrtho news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,260,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $291,667,061.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

QuidelOrtho stock opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.12.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 66.25%. The business had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

