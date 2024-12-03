The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 724 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $11,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 126.9% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.8 %

FIX stock opened at $489.53 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.83 and a 52 week high of $510.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $428.25 and a 200 day moving average of $360.21.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $524.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $396.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total value of $6,733,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,663,540.40. This trade represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,700 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $1,053,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,220. This trade represents a 32.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,200 shares of company stock worth $15,431,250. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

