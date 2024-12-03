Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 59,328 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) by 45.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,328 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TV. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 35.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $449,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Down 0.7 %

TV stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $812.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.90 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

