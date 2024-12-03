Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 20,619 Shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 3,143.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,619 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Informatica were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INFA. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Informatica by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Informatica by 24.1% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Informatica by 193.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Informatica in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Informatica by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 57,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 28,851 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Informatica alerts:

Informatica Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE INFA opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.95, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Informatica Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $39.80.

Insider Transactions at Informatica

Informatica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Informatica news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $268,295.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 142,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,875.96. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 8,501 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $227,486.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 393,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,535,037.36. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INFA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informatica in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Informatica from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Informatica from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Informatica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on INFA

About Informatica

(Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.