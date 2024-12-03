Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $124.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $131.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.63 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HURN. StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.42, for a total transaction of $256,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,040,626.50. The trade was a 3.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $120,684.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,564.36. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,084 shares of company stock valued at $490,342. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

