Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 153,002 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 90.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,002 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 150.2% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 52.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,800 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 712,819 shares in the company, valued at $22,810,208. The trade was a 0.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 430,718 shares in the company, valued at $13,782,976. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,065,467 shares of company stock worth $35,434,372 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.30.

Dutch Bros Trading Up 1.4 %

BROS opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 187.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average is $37.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $338.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

