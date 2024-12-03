Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 84.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 37.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter worth about $3,808,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on UMBF. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

UMB Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $124.72 on Tuesday. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $73.54 and a 1-year high of $129.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.25.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $716.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.50%.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 24,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $2,473,983.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,600,904 shares in the company, valued at $162,988,036.24. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kris A. Robbins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,127.50. The trade was a 60.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,303 shares of company stock worth $5,830,165. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.