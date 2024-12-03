Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 489,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,455 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,007,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,310,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,688,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ChargePoint by 6.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of CHPT opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.70. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.15 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 89.12% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $36,790.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,304,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,060.15. This trade represents a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 26,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $34,700.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 390,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,586.72. This represents a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,803 shares of company stock worth $135,295. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

