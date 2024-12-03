Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Veris Residential by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Veris Residential by 268.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 50,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 37,141 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 90,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Veris Residential by 22.3% in the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 132,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 24,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VRE opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -188.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Veris Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Veris Residential from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

