Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 2,381.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.22.

NYSE TRNO opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $53.78 and a one year high of $71.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $99.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 4.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.69%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

