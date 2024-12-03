Fmr LLC Purchases 11,643 Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,241,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 5.92% of Enpro worth $201,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NPO. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Enpro during the second quarter valued at $14,315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 129.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 4.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 309,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Enpro by 80.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Enpro by 24.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Enpro

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,125. This represents a 69.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Price Performance

Shares of Enpro stock opened at $193.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.79 and a 200-day moving average of $156.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.76. Enpro Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.20 and a 52-week high of $194.08.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.47 million. Enpro had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

