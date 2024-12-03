Short Interest in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Declines By 5.7%

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 399,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $122.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $108.51 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.15. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.25.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Electronics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.3% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

