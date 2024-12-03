Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Short Interest Up 7.5% in November

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 10,420,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.5 %

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Shares of CL stock opened at $97.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.64. The stock has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.31%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

