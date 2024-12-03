Short Interest in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Expands By 7.4%

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,400 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the October 31st total of 161,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of HOFT stock opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $201.99 million, a P/E ratio of 144.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.05. Hooker Furnishings has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $27.15.
Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.54 million. Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 0.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hooker Furnishings will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.
