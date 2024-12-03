Short Interest in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Expands By 7.4%

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,400 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the October 31st total of 161,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of HOFT stock opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $201.99 million, a P/E ratio of 144.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.05. Hooker Furnishings has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $27.15.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.54 million. Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 0.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hooker Furnishings will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 624,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,042,000 after buying an additional 120,219 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the second quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 70,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 34,410 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 204,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 31,261 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

