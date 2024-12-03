First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FEP opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.83 million, a P/E ratio of -55.79 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.97. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $34.56 and a 12 month high of $39.86.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2959 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -257.58%.

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

