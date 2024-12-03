Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 17,390 Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 211,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,390 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Navitas Semiconductor were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVTS. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $49,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $50,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVTS opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $564.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.36.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $21.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.93 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 84.61%. Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $4.60 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

