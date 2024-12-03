Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 32,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,687,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,248,000 after buying an additional 119,342 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in SLM by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,453,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $92,589,000 after acquiring an additional 859,625 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in SLM by 3,800.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,406,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,691 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SLM by 107.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,366,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,758,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM stock opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.01. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $652.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.40 million. SLM had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 35.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLM shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.45.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

