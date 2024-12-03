Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Short Interest Update

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the October 31st total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $604,122.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,622.02. This trade represents a 39.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 190.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,107.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE H opened at $156.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.60 and a 200-day moving average of $149.57. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $116.20 and a 52-week high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.52%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

