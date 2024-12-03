Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 13,228 Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.12% of Montauk Renewables worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNTK. CWM LLC raised its stake in Montauk Renewables by 1,425.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 8.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. 16.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTK opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $615.05 million, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of -0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11.

Separately, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

