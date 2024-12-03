Short Interest in Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Grows By 7.4%

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the October 31st total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 447.7 days.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Price Performance

Shares of BLMIF opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93.

About Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial services for personal and private customers in households, small and medium enterprises, and corporations in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides demand, fixed, and savings deposits, as well as housing loans, collateral loans, property finance, hotel finance, asset-based lending, and trade finance services.

