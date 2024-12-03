Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 5,993 American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:AFG opened at $143.91 on Tuesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.73 and a 1-year high of $150.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.49.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

