Short Interest in Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Decreases By 5.5%

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,403,300 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the October 31st total of 2,543,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AAVVF opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.64. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $8.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $106.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.27 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 2.88%. Analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.